BSF Bandipora holds free medical camp

Bandipora, Nov 7: The Border Security Forces (BSF) Bandipora on Tuesday organised a free medical camp under the civic action programme at Niru village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A statement of the BSF issued here said that Commandant Naresh Kumar Lakra inaugurated the medical camp.

It said that in his address, Commandment Lakra emphasised on the concept of a healthy body for a healthy mind.

The statement said that around 154 residents including 47 men, 43 women, and 64 children of the nearby villages were treated during the medical camp.

It said that the residents were provided the required medicine as advised by the BSF doctors.