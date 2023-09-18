BSF equips schools in Keran with latest facilities

As a goodwill gesture to the border population and their children, BSF regularly organises Civic Action Programme to strengthen the bond with the population of Line of Control.

Accordingly in Keran, Mandian, Patra, Kundiyan, Naga and Girls Middle School Keran, Govt Middle School,Kalas Mandian, Primary School Bani Mandian, Primary School Katia Mandian, Govt Middle School Naga Mandian, Govt Middle School, Patra and Govt Middle School, Tanangaon Mandian were identified and provided computers and sports kits.

A Mahindra & Mahindra Supra ZX Ambulance was also provided for movement of patients to hospitals located in District HQ, Kupwara. These items have been provided by ICICI foundation and have been further distributed by BSF.