BSF equips schools in Keran with latest facilities

Kupwara, Sep 18: As a part of Line of Control Rehabilitation Plan, a Civic Action Programme was organised by 97 Battalion BSF of BSF Kashmir Frontier today at Mandian Villages close to Line of Control.
As a goodwill gesture to the border population and their children, BSF regularly organises Civic Action Programme to strengthen the bond with the population of Line of Control.
Accordingly in Keran, Mandian, Patra, Kundiyan, Naga and Girls Middle School Keran, Govt Middle School,Kalas Mandian, Primary School Bani Mandian, Primary School Katia Mandian, Govt Middle School Naga Mandian, Govt Middle School, Patra and Govt Middle School, Tanangaon Mandian were identified and provided computers and sports kits.
A Mahindra & Mahindra Supra ZX Ambulance was also provided for movement of patients to hospitals located in District HQ, Kupwara. These items have been provided by ICICI foundation and have been further distributed by BSF.
During this programme, Brigadier Manish Datt Upadhyay (retd), DIG SHQ BSF Kupwara, Udham Singh Kuhad Commandant 97 Battalion BSF, Deputy Commander 268 Brigade, CO RR Battalion , PRI members and large number of villagers and students of these villages were present.
“BSF is committed to the population living in remote areas near the Line of Control and all efforts are being made to bring these remote villages in the national mainstream,” a statement said.