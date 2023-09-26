BSF organises blood donation camp in Handwara

Kupwara, Sep 26: A blood donation camp was organised by BSF’s 26 Bn in collaboration with District Hospital Handwara at Battalion Headquarters located in Handwara.
More than 30 BSF personnel donated blood at the camp, displaying their commitment to saving lives and making a positive impact on the community.
The camp was inaugurated by second-in-command Vijay Singh 26 Bn BSF in presence of Dr Lalan Kumar CMO, SG, Deputy Commandant Janak Sing, Deputy Commandant Sushil Kumar, Dr Manzoor Ahmad Assistant Professor GMC Handwara.
Second in Command Vijay Singh emphasised the importance of blood donation, stating that one unit of blood donated by an individual can save the precious life of many needy persons. He praised the BSF volunteers who donated blood and said that BSF is always ready to serve humanity besides protecting International Borders.