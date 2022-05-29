BSF organises mega medical camp at Keran

Village Keran is the northernmost village of district Kupwara (J&K) and is situated on the LoC. Because of the geographical conditions, this village remains cut off from the rest of the parts of the country almost for 7 to 8 months due to heavy snowfall on the routes connecting this village. Sanjay Sharma, Commandant, 172 Bn BSF planned the event in which doctors from civil administration, BSF and Ayush clinically examined the patients and accordingly prescribed the required treatment. Free medicines were also distributed. Social Welfare Department, HOPE (NGO) CRC Srinagar and SBI Trehgam provided the wheel chairs, crutches, walking sticks, hearing aids etc to needy villagers.