BSF organises mega medical camp at Keran

Srinagar, May 28: BSF organised a mega medical camp at Keran as part of its mandate to instill confidence and create a sense of security amongst the population residing in forward areas of border and Line of Control (LoC).
Under the Govt. of India initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75th year of Independence i.e. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 172 Bn BSF organised a mega medical camp and community outreach programme today at Govt. Higher Secondary School at Village Keran in Kupwara.
Village Keran is the northernmost village of district Kupwara (J&K) and is situated on the LoC. Because of the geographical conditions, this village remains cut off from the rest of the parts of the country almost for 7 to 8 months due to heavy snowfall on the routes connecting this village. Sanjay Sharma, Commandant, 172 Bn BSF planned the event in which doctors from civil administration, BSF and Ayush clinically examined the patients and accordingly prescribed the required treatment. Free medicines were also distributed. Social Welfare Department, HOPE (NGO) CRC Srinagar and SBI Trehgam provided the wheel chairs, crutches, walking sticks, hearing aids etc to needy villagers.