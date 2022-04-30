BSF organises mega medical camp in Akhnoor

Jammu, Apr 30: Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu today organised a mega medical camp at Manohar palace Gajanso in Akhnoor along the International Border under 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas'.
The camp was organized in the presence of DIG, Rakesh Negi, Commandant BSF, Dilbag Singh, District Agriculture Officer Jammu Ashwani Jojra and Ex-MLA Sukhnandan Choudhary of the area.
A team of specialised doctors of BSF and civil in different fields (gynaecologist, eye specialist Physician) including one veterinary doctor were also present there.
On the occasion, IG BSF Jammu DK Boora said that “BSF is fully committed to assist the border population and instill confidence among them. BSF will continue to organise such programmes in future too in the welfare of the border population.”
He expressed his gratitude to the doctors/staff and troops who donated blood on this occasion. He added that blood donation is the most noble cause. This act can save precious human lives in need.
“Around 260 villagers benefitted from this medical camp and free medicines were distributed to the needy border population.The veterinary doctor treated 28 animals and distributed medicines for them,” reads the official statement.
It said that “The local farmer's of bordering villages were also made aware regarding organic/ modern cultivation technology by the Department Agriculture Officer, Marh.”
Meanwhile, a blood donation camp was also organised in which 40 BSF personnel donated blood for this noble cause. The civil population of the border area appreciated the BSF programme and was grateful for the continuous assistance rendered by BSF during the times of need.