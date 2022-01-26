BSF unfurls tricolour at Goodwill Public School Trehgam

Srinagar, Jan 26: A tricolour was Wednesday unfurled at Goodwill Public School Trehgam by Sanjay Sharma, Comdt 172 Bn BSF on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day.
A statement of the BSF issued here said that the families of slain persons, retired persons, and officials of local administration were especially invited to witness the event.
It said that an exhibition on modern weapons was organised at the school premises with a view to generate curiosity and interest of school children in Border Security Force and matters of national interest.
The statement said that school children also presented a cultural programme exhibiting native culture.
Comdt Sanjay Sharma appreciated the programme and congratulated the school administration and children for making the Republic Day celebration event a success.
He announced that whenever there would be any opportunity for Bharat Darshan tour by BSF, 172 Bn BSF would select the children from Goodwill Public School Trehgam.
He also expressed hope that such events and interactions would not only establish stronger bonds of mutual trusts between the forces and civil society but also induce deeper involvement of local populace in the matters of national interest.