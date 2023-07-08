Budgam district | 3025 households provided functional tap water connections

As per the official documents, as many as 740 new functional tap water connections have been installed by the PHE division Budgam in the district in 2020 during which the department has generated a revenue worth Rs 7.79 lakhs as well.

Similarly, the PHE division Budgam has covered 750 households with new functional tap water connections in 2021 and the department has generated revenue worth Rs 8.51 lakhs as well. In 2022, 1535 new tap water connections have been installed in different areas of the district while Rs 20.05 lacs have been collected by the department from the consumer during the same year.