Budgam district | 3025 households provided functional tap water connections

Srinagar, July 8: The Jal Shakti department in Budgam has generated a revenue worth Rs 36 lakhs in the last three years while more than 3000 households have been provided functional tap water connections in different villages of the district as well.
As per the official documents, as many as 740 new functional tap water connections have been installed by the PHE division Budgam in the district in 2020 during which the department has generated a revenue worth Rs 7.79 lakhs as well.
Similarly, the PHE division Budgam has covered 750 households with new functional tap water connections in 2021 and the department has generated revenue worth Rs 8.51 lakhs as well. In 2022, 1535 new tap water connections have been installed in different areas of the district while Rs 20.05 lacs have been collected by the department from the consumer during the same year.
The information has been shared by the department while replying to the RTI application filed by M M Shuja. Despite the collection of huge revenue from the consumers during the last three years, a whopping amount of Rs 148 lakhs is outstanding as water tax up to March of 2023 against government departments, security agencies and private individuals of the district. The department has however taken several steps to recover the outstanding amount from the consumers.
As per the official document, the PHE division Budgam has 101 water tankers with different capacities in the district while no new water tankers have been purchased during the last three years.
Similarly, the PHE division Bijbehara in Anantnag district has generated a revenue of around Rs 71.5 lakhs from 2020 to 2022 as the department has provided 8274 new water connections to households in the sub division.
The official figures reveal that around 2429 new connections have been provided by the PHE sub-division Shopian to the households from 2020 to 2022 during which a revenue of Rs 19.34 lakhs was generated by the department.
The PHE division Awantipora has provided new functional tap water connections to 548 households during 2019-20 while a revenue of Rs 23.2 lakh was generated as well.