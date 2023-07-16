Budgam girl qualifies District Litigation Officer exam with first rank in Kashmir

During her preparation days, Yasra would sleep for only two and a half hours. She would sleep at 10 pm and wake up at 12:30 am to study for the whole night. “I will not suggest aspirants to go with my set schedule; instead I would suggest that they sleep for at least 7-8 hours for better results. Sleeping for a short span of time for months did affect my health but that pain has now transformed into happiness after the results were declared,” she said.

Financial constraints have also made things difficult for Yasra, especially after the death of her father. “We did suffer financially after the death of my father but my elder brother never let us feel Abu’s absence. My brother has been a great inspiration for me who always stood by my side even before the death of our father. Whenever I asked him anything he provided it to me without delay. Now I have become an officer I would love to help my brother financially,” she added.