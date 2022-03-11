Budgam high school low on staff

Srinagar, Mar 11: The shortage of teaching staff continues to hamper the growth of Government Secondary School TakyaFarooq Shah in Khan Sahab area of Budgam district.
While the School Education Department (SED) authorities say it provides adequate staff to the schools, particularly in rural areas, on the ground these schools have been neglected in terms of fulfilling the staff requirements.
Unlike a few city schools which always remain under the focus of the department, the schools in villages have become a victim of official neglect.
These schools have been seeing a constant rise in enrolment but the dearth of teaching staff plays a spoilsport.
The Government Secondary School TakyaFarooq Shah in Khan Sahab education zone of Budgam district is one such case.
The school has more than 70 students on rolls from class 6th to class 10th.
The department has posted five teachers in the school of which one has been deputed for COVID-19 duty while another is managing non-teaching assignments in the schools in absence of a junior assistant in the institution.
Of the remaining three teachers, two would attain superannuation on March 31 but the department, according to the parents, has not made any arrangement for teaching staff for the school.
“Ironically, the department did not provide non-teaching staff to the institute after it was upgraded from middle school to high school level,” said Syed Ashraf, a local.
Notably, besides providing the teaching staff, the government after upgrading middle school to high school level creates posts of junior assistants and other non-teaching posts in the school as well.
“But this school has no non-teaching posts and one teacher remains busy with it which takes a toll on the academics of the institute,” a parent said.
He said that the department had ignored this institution despite having a good enrolment of students. “We approached the CEO Budgam and Director Education Kashmir several times but in vain,” he said.
Aghast at the government’s indifferent attitude towards the school, the parents recently locked the school as a mark of protest against the department.
“But the department seems unmoved despite the resentment of the parents,” a local said.
Over the years, the government has been urging the society to express their ownership towards the government schools, which according to them, would bring accountability and transparency in the schools.
“But we fail to understand why the government has neglected this school despite our repeated requests for providing adequate staff in this school,” said Shabir Ahmad Paul, local Sarpanch of TakiyaFarooq Shah area.
The Sarpanch has also submitted his representation to the higher-ups in the School Education Department (SED), demanding adequate staff to the school.
Chief Education Officer (CEO) Budgam, Syed Amin Bukhari acknowledged the dearth of teaching staff in the school and said that the issue would be resolved in the shortest possible time.
“I know the school has a dearth of teaching staff. They (parents) approached my office with their grievances as well. I have assured them that the teachers will be posted in the school within two days,” he said.