Budgam hit-and-run accident case solved, four arrested

The accident took place near Jamia Masjid Arizal where an unknown vehicle hit the trio riding a bike bearing registration No. PB09M-2124 driven by one Mohammad Ismail Lone son of Irshad Ahmed Lone alongwith 02 pillion riders namely Mohammad Yousuf Lone son of Manzoor Ahmed Lone, Mushtaq Ahmed Lone son of Ghulam Qadir Lone all residents of Sitharan Khag while the erring driver fled from the spot. Mohammad Yousuf and Mohammad Ismail succumbed to their injuries at SMHS Hospital Srinagar. the driver alongwith the vehicle has fled away from the Spot.

A Case FIR number 119/2022 under sections 279,337-IPC was registered in Police Station Khansahib and investigation taken up.

As per a police spokesman, the suspected cab bearing registration number JK04A 0678 was recovered from an agriculture field in village Arizal and one Irshad Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Rashid Khan of Checkmarg Hardpanzoo was produced before Police station Khansahib by President Sumo Stand Arizal namely Fayaz Ahmad War son of Abdul Aziz War of Arizal and brother of owner of the vehicle namely Mehraj Ahmad Khan son Mohammad Maqbool Khan of Check-e-Marg claiming him to be the driver of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

However, police said that during questioning, it came to fore that one Shakeel Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Rashid Khan of Checkmarg Hardpanzoo, who doesn't possess a driving licence, was driving the vehicle at the time of incident.