Budgam hit-and-run case: Father of juvenile driver arrested

Srinagar, Nov 13: Police in central Kashmir’s Budgam district have arrested a man who juvenile son was involved in a hit-and-run case, officials said today.
Giving details, a police official said that on Saturday, they nabbed a driver who had fled in a load carrier after hitting a 15-year-old girl in Hakermulla village.
“During the course of investigation, it surfaced that the accused is minor and did not possess a valid licence. Subsequently, Police today arrested the father of the juvenile accused namely Nazir Ahmad Hajam son of Ali Mohammad Hajam resident of Hakermullah Budgam under relevant sections of law for allowing his minor son to drive the vehicle,” he said.
The official said that within three hours of the crime, they had arrested the driver. “Police once again request to parents, not to allow minors as well as the persons who do not possess a valid driving licenses hence endangering lives of people,” requested a police spokesman, in a statement.