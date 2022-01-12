Budgam medical student dies in Bangladesh

Srinagar, Jan 12: A Kashmiri girl student from central Kashmir’s Budgam district allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Bangladesh where she was pursuing MBBS, on Tuesday evening. Her family has appealed to J&K Lt Governor to help get her body back home.
According to news agency KDC, the deceased student has been identified as Seema Zehra daughter of Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Zaber Mohalla in Budgam district. She was pursuing Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) at Ad din Sakina Medical College Jessore in Bangladesh and was in second year. The actual cause of her death is being ascertained.
The family appealed to the Ministry of external Affairs and J&K government to help them to bring the student's body back for the last rites.
The family was unable to reach Bangladesh as the family members do not have the adequate documents to travel to Bangladesh, a relative of the deceased told Kashmir Dot Com over phone.
“We came to know about her death in the morning and the whole family is in shock, ” he said, adding that parents of the deceased girl are eagerly waiting for their beloved daughter.
In a tweet, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association J&K Students Association also requested Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to facilitate the return of the MBBS student’s body from Bangladesh.