Budgam Muncipal Committee Tax Inspector consumes poisonous substance

Budgam, Dec 17: A tax inspector of a Municipal Committe on Saturday evening committed suicide in central Kashmir's Budgam district.
Sources said that one tax inspector (name withheld) of Municipal Committee Budgam allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substances here.
He was immediately shifted to district hospital Budgam, where from he was referred to a hospital in Srinagar for further treatment.
A police officer confirmed the incident and said that a case is being registered in this regard and investigation has been set into motion. (KDC)