Budgam Police crack grenade lobbing case

During the course of investigation, one small CCTV footage was collected which revealed that two scooty born suspects are involved in the grenade lobbing incident. Many suspects were picked up for questioning and during further investigation, police received an information that one Sahil Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani resident of Tangnar Kralpopra Chadoora is involved in the incident. He was arrested and during his sustaining questioning, he admitted that he along with main conspirator and hybrid terrorist Altaf Farooq @ Amir son of Farooq Ahmad rather resident of Tangnar Kralpora are involved in the commission of crime.

Accordingly, raid was conducted and the arrest of the individual was effected.