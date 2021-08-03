Budgam pvt school served notice for flouting registration norms

Srinagar, Aug 3: Authorities in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday directed a private school to desist from running Class 6 onwards after it was found that higher classes were functioning in violation of norms without any registration.

In a notice to the Foundation World School at Mamath in central Kashmir's Budgam district, the chief education officer of Budgam said the school was provisionally granted registration in 2019 to run the classes up to Class 5 only for a period of five years.

However, the notice said that during an on-spot visit of Education Department officers, it was confirmed that the school was functioning up to Class 9 in gross violation of norms without any permission or registration.

The notice also said several complaints had been received from various corners with the allegations of unauthorised teaching of Classes 6 to 9.