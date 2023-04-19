Budgam resident Ali Mohammad's wooden kitchen items in demand for their health benefits

Budgam, April 19: Ali Mohammad, a skilled craftsman from central Kashmir's Budgam district has been gaining popularity for his unique wooden kitchen utensils.

His creations, including glass, kettle, samovar, and eating bowls, have not only caught the attention of locals but also foreigners who value the health benefits of using wooden items over aluminium utensils. According to Ali Mohammad, the idea of making wooden kitchen items came to him when a hakeem (traditional healer) approached him for a wooden glass for a patient.

Intrigued by the concept, Ali Mohammad delved deeper into the craft, and his interest grew as he learned more about the health benefits of using wooden utensils.

"I realized that aluminium utensils can have adverse effects on health, whereas wooden utensils are safer and more eco-friendly. I decided to explore this craft further and started creating wooden kitchen items," shared Ali Mohammad.

Ali Mohammad's creations have gained popularity among locals who are increasingly looking for healthier options in their daily lives.

He has also received inquiries and orders from foreigners who appreciate the unique craftsmanship and health-friendly aspects of his wooden creations.

One of Ali Mohammad's customers, Rukhsana Rehmat expressed her satisfaction with his wooden glass.

"I have been using Ali Mohammad's wooden glass for a while now, and I can feel the difference. It's not only aesthetically pleasing but also has a natural warmth and texture that adds to the overall experience of using it."