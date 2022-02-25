Budgam soldier dies in Leh, family seeks LG’s intervention to airlift body

Srinagar, Feb 25: The family of a soldier from J&K's Budgam district who died in Leh district of Ladakh Friday appealed to the Lieutenant Governor to airlift his body to Srinagar.
Quoting Dr Javaid Ahmed, the cousin of the soldier Bashir Ahmad Ganaie son of Late Ghulam Hassan Ganaie from Wahabpora Ganie Mohalla of Budgam district, news agency KNT reported the soldier breathed his last at the Leh hospital on Friday morning.
The soldier had suffered brain hemorrhage a few days back following which he was hospitalised.
The family has appealed to the authorities, especially LG Manoj Sinha to airlift the soldier's body from Leh to Srinagar.