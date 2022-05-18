Budgam teenage boy remains untraced, family urges him to return home

Srinagar, May 18: The family members of a 13-year-old Budgam boy missing since May 13, said that their son has not been traced yet and urged him to return home.
The family also appealed the general public to help them in tracing their son. News agency KNO quoted the family members of missing boy Tanveer Hussain of Daffpora Nasrullahpora saying he left his home after his parents scolded him for not studying.
"When Tanveer didn’t return till late evening, family searched for him everywhere but couldn't trace for almost six days, " a family member said.
Father of the missing boy said that there was some miscommunication between officials and family members due to which the news about tracing of Tanveer spread. “My son has not been traced yet and we humbly request our beloved to return home as soon as possible as it is not possible for us to live in this sort of separation,” he said.