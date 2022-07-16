Budgam youth dies, another injured in Drass road accident

Budgam: A youth from Budgam was killed while another one was grievously injured in a road accident on Saturday at Drass Bridge. The mishap occurred when they were returning from Ladakh.
An official said that two persons, who were returning after their visit to Ladakh on their motorcycle, met an accident at Drass Bridge, leaving them grievously injured.
He said that they were shifted to a nearby hospital, where one among them was declared dead on arrival.
He identified the deceased as Suhail Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Ramzan Dar and the injured was identified as Faisal Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Khaliq Dar,both residents of Zaloosa in Charar-e-Sharief. (KNO)