Budgam youth found hanging at terrace of college hostel in Punjab

News agency GNS quoting family members of the student, Umer Dev son of Abdul Ahad Dev of Chewdara Beerwah Budgam in 3rd semester of the medical course, reported that they received information that Umer had been found hanging at the terrace of the hostel.



Significantly, the last Facebook post of the student reads “ By by” (Bye Bye) hinting that his death could be a suicide.

The brother of the deceased youth has left for Punjab to bring the body back, a family member told GNS.



A police officer said that a few more relatives have accompanied him while police are collecting further details into the incident.