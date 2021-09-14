Budgam youth found hanging in Punjab died by suicide: Official

"Just been informed by @DGPPunjabPolice that Umar Ahad was in depression and he left behind a suicide note. His brother Shaukat, a J&K police constable, has reached FGS. Postmortem being conducted & his family is satisfied with the investigations, " Raveen Thukral, media advisor to Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted this morning while also putting an alleged suicide note by Umar.

The youth from Chewdara area of Beerwah in Budgam, who was in his 3rd semester of Radiology course was found hanging at the terrace of the hostel in Punjab. His brother is currently in Punjab to bring Umar's body back home.

In the suicide note uploaded by Thukral, Umar has written, "mai jo bhi karne jaraha, iss mai kisi single ka hath nahi. Bs aap kissi tang na karna. Mai Umer Dev Radiology 3rd sem, (Whatever I am going to do, nobody is involved. Don't harass anybody...) ".

"Mai apni marzi se karrha hu, depression mai kuch nahi dikhra. Allah hafiz dua mai yaad rakhna, my papa mujhe maaf karna (I am going it at my own will, nothing seems to be working in depression. May Almighty protect you, remember me in prayers. Papa forgive me), " Umar further adds in the alleged suicide note.