Budget 2023-24 to give major infrastructural push to transform power, road sectors in J&K

Srinagar, April 11: The budget 2023-24 will give a major infrastructural push to four core areas of health, drinking water, power and road connectivity aimed at providing succour to the common people and improving developmental parameters of UT at the national level, government said in a statement.

The budget has earmarked funds for providing Functional Household Tap Connections to all 18.36 lakh households of Jammu and Kashmir by 2023- 24 with a minimum of 55 litres per capita per day (LPCD) drinking water supply of prescribed quality (confirming to BIS 10500) on a regular, longterm and sustainable basis.

About sixty water supply schemes are likely to be completed during 2023-24. To bring efficiency in planning and revenue collection, the government will introduce digitalization of consumer records and implementation of an online billing systems in entire Jammu and Kashmir.

The construction of prestigious Tawi Barrage, an artificial lake project which will boost tourism of Jammu city, will be completed during 2023-24.

According to the budget document, 6000 Kilometer of blacktopping of roads is expected to be achieved during 2023-24 under all schemes. Besides, 353 new projects worth Rs 1292 crore have been prioritized to be sanctioned under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF)-XXVIII with NABARD funding.