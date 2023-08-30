Bugam village turns into farming hub

Mubashir said the village has 407 farm-operating families and the total irrigated area is 202 hectares of which 174 hectares of land are used for vegetable cultivation and the rest for potato farming. Three crops are harvested in a year and the production per hectare is 840 quintal, he said.

Last year, revenue of more than Rs 26 crore was generated from the production of vegetables in Bugam village and more than Rs 15 crore this year so far, the officer said, adding that the vegetables approximately worth Rs 27 crore have been sent to markets till now this year.

‘’Almost 40 percent of vegetable production in the district comes out from Bugam village. This year, so far 900 trucks of vegetables which include more than 250 trucks of potatoes have been sent to different locations whether these are local markets or mandis in Kashmir, Jammu, Rajouri or Delhi,” Mubashir said.