Building Bridges? | 2 decades on, Jetty Bridge Baramulla nowhere in sight

Baramulla, Mar 5: A vital bridge that would decongest the choked Baramulla town in north Kashmir is yet to be completed despite the passage of over two decades since work was started on its construction.
This is causing multiple traffic snarls in several areas.
The work on what was popularly known as ‘Jetty Bridge’, and on which the work had started with much fanfare in 2002, would bypass the heavy flow of traffic of Rafiabad and Kupwara areas of the town.
The construction work on the bridge was started in the year 2002 and the project cost of the bridge was Rs 2 crore.
For the last 10 years, there has been no headway in the execution of the project.
In the last 20 years, the executing agency has been able to erect only one pillar of the bridge.
As of now, no construction work is going on at the site as the project is caught in “official wrangles”.
The bridge would connect KhojaBagh with the Janbazpora and the Chakloo area of Rafiabad and would serve as an alternate route for traffic between Baramulla and Kupwara.
The facility would also curtail the travel time.
“But the construction has hit a roadblock and the executing agency is yet to complete the pillars,” an official in Baramulla district administration said.
The delay in the completion of the bridge resulted in the cost escalation of the vital project as the project cost soured from Rs 2 crore to around Rs 20 crore.
“The project cost escalated as the work remained suspended for several years. The construction was going at snail’s pace from day one,” the official said.
Due to the cost escalation in the project, the J&K Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC), according to the officials, has suspended the work on the bridge for the last many years.
“It seems that the project has gone out of sight of the government and the district administration. Nobody is bothered about its completion despite the passage of two decades,” said Ghulam Muhammad of KhojaBagh, Baramulla.
The residents were excited over the announcement of the Jetty Bridge’s construction as it would ease the travel schedule.
“This bridge would shorten the distance between Janbazpora and Chakloo areas which are situated on the other side of River Jhelum. In absence of this bridge, we have to take a longer route and travel through the main town to reach Rafiabad,” a local said.
The locals said that it would take only 10 minutes to reach Rafiabad if the Jetty Bridge becomes a reality.
The prolonged halt on the construction work on the Jetty Bridge prompted the government in 2019 to come up with an idea of languishing projects in J&K to complete the incomplete projects.
In September 2018, the J&K government established the J&K Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) with a mandate to raise loans for these projects.
“Incomplete work on Jetty Bridge was the main reason for the government to establish IDFC,” an official said.
Managing Director JKPCC, Rajesh Shavan did not respond to why the project was stuck for years.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) BaramullaBhupinder Kumar told Greater Kashmir that the bridge was approved in the languishing projects and was at the stage of tendering.
“Tenders have been floated but there is no response to it yet. The work will start after we receive responses to the tenders,” Kumar said.