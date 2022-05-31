Bukhari condemns female teacher's killing in Kulgam

In a statement issued here, Bukhari termed the killing as a "heinous crime by the terrorists". “The targeted killing spree has created havoc and absolute insecurity among the masses. Nobody is able to understand why innocent people are being gunned down. Everyone, irrespective of his or her religious belief and political ideology is frightened in the valley. Rajni Bala’s killing is the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir in the month of May. Earlier, six innocent people including Kashmir pandit Rahul Bhat and three off-duty policemen were killed in the same manner, ” he said.