Bukhari condemns female teacher's killing in Kulgam

Srinagar May 31: Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed grief over the killing of teacher Rajni Bala who was shot dead in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday morning.
In a statement issued here, Bukhari termed the killing as a "heinous crime by the terrorists". “The targeted killing spree has created havoc and absolute insecurity among the masses. Nobody is able to understand why innocent people are being gunned down. Everyone, irrespective of his or her religious belief and political ideology is frightened in the valley. Rajni Bala’s killing is the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir in the month of May. Earlier, six innocent people including Kashmir pandit Rahul Bhat and three off-duty policemen were killed in the same manner, ” he said.
“How long will this mindless bloodshed continue here, and what would the perpetrators achieve by killing innocent people?” he added. The Apni Party President urged people to "raise their voices against this mindless bloodshed". He said, “Unless people unite to raise their voices against the civilian killings, these killings will not stop. Every one of us ought to fight against this ruthlessness, and everyone should condemn these killings in the strongest possible terms.”
Bukhari expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family of the deceased school teacher. He said, “My heart goes out to the bereaved family members of Rajni Bala. Words fall short to express sympathy with the family members of the lady. May Almighty rest her soul in peace and give the bereaved family members enough strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.” He urged the security agencies to nab the killers to ensure they face the justice system.