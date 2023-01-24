Bukhari condoles demise

Srinagar, Jan 24: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday extended his condolences to the bereaved families of some of his acquaints who passed away in recent days. In his message, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “I am sad to know that some people with whom I was acquainted have passed away in recent days.
Ghulam Mohammad Bhat from Srinagar’s Ram Bagh area has passed away. He was the father of Mohammad Hussain Bhat. Abdul Rahim Parry from Chak Rawalpora also passed away. He was the father of Bashir Ahmad Parry.