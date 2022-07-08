Bukhari urges admin to make adequate arrangements in view of Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar July 8: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Friday, urged the administration to make the required arrangements in view of the Eid-ul-Adha to ensure adequate stock of essential commodities is available in the markets and check black marketing, overcharging, and profiteering by the shopkeepers.
He also demanded an uninterrupted power and potable drinking water supply to the people across Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid. In a statement issued here, Bukhari said, “The administration must be alert all the time to ensure people get adequate stock of essential commodities, and all essential services in view of the auspicious occasion.”
He said the concerned departments should intensify market checking to make sure that people do not suffer due to the black marketing, overcharging, and profiteering by the shopkeepers. Bukhari also demanded an uninterrupted power and water supply to the consumers across J&K, especially the Muslim-dominated areas on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
“The concerned departments must ensure proper sanitation in the cities and the towns.” he added. The Apni Party leader urged the authorities to ensure the availability of public transport to facilitate hassle-free movement of the people to major congregational places on the day of Eid.