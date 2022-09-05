Bullet riddled body recovered in Shopian

Srinagar, Sep 5 : Bullet riddles body was recovered in Shopian today.
Shopian Police received information that an unknown bullet riddled body is laying in the orchards of Village Narpora Shopian.
“Subsequently, a Police team rushed towards the spot and took the body into possession, who was identified as Manzoor Ahmad Nengroo Son of Ghulam Ahmad Nengroo resident of Hanjin Bala Rajpora Pulwama. The body was shifted to District Hospital Shopian for medico legal formalities. Accordingly, a murder case was registered under relevant sections of law and investigation set into motion,” a police spokesman said.
He added that the preliminary investigation revealed that yesterday evening the deceased who was Waza by profession along with two more associates including an elderly man were returning from their work in an Auto after conclusion of a function at Chraripora area of Budgam. Enroute one more person (a baker by profession) also boarded in the Auto. The terrorists waiting in a Tata Mobile at Aglar intercepted the said Auto and forcibly abducted all the four persons. The elderly man was released after travelling a distance of 2Kms (approx) followed by release of other two near Kellar, however, deceased Manzoor Ahmad was taken along by the abductors. Today, his bullet riddled body was recovered in the orchards of village Narpora Shopian.
“It was further revealed during the course of investigation that the killing is handiwork of terrorists due to group rivalry between them. It is pertinent to mention that one of the deceased’s brother namely Ashiq Nengroo is a terrorist of JeM outfit and presently in Pakistan. His second brother, Abbas Nengroo was an active terrorist who got killed in an encounter in 2014 in Pulwama while as his third brother namely terrorist Reyaz Negroo is lodged in prison for his involvement in Jammu terror attack case who used to ferry terrorists from Jammu to Kashmir valley through his owned trucks. Moreover, one of his truck carrying three terrorists was intercepted at Jajar Kotli Jammu and all the three terrorists were killed in an encounter on spot,” he said.
The investigation of the case is vigorously going on in a very professional manner and those terrorists involved in the crime will be identified soon and dealt strictly under law, the spokesman said.