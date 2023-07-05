Bung destruction drive launched in Baramulla

Baramulla, July 5: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police in Baramulla destroyed wild bung at Main Market Uri and Bandi Uri.
A police party of Police Station Uri along with the Executive Magistrate, officials of Excise Department and agriculture department carried out a special drive against wild bung at Main Market Uri and Bandi Uri. During the drive a huge quantity of wild bung spread over 1 kanal of land was destroyed.
"The general public of these areas have widely appreciated the action taken by the Police and assured their full cooperation in future to eradicate the drug menace from society. Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding cultivation of contrabands in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling & cultivation of contraband substances shall be dealt as per law," police said.