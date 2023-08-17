Bung destruction drive launched in Handwara

Srinagar, Aug 16: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Handwara destroyed wild bung in Handwara and Chogal areas.
A police party of Police Station Handwara along with concerned Magistrate, Municipal Committee Handwara and locals carried out a special drive against wild bung in Handwara and Chogal areas. During the drive huge quantity of wild bung spread over vast areas of land was destroyed.
General public of these areas have widely appreciated the action taken by the Police and assured their full cooperation in future to eradicate the drug menace from the society. “Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding cultivation of contrabands in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling and cultivation of contraband substances shall be dealt as per law,” police said.