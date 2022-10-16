Bureaucratic system imposed on people has failed: PC

Srinagar, Oct 16 : Peoples Conference Senior Vice President and Former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil said the bureaucratic system imposed on the people of J&K has failed at every front.
He alleged that the unemployment is touching new heights, the apple sector is in losses, the development works have stopped, and the ruling dispensation is restricted to press statements making lofty claims while on the ground, the situation is pathetic.
“There is no sense of security. Innocent people are being killed and people at large feel unsafe. GoI must end the prevalent bureaucratic Raj and allow the popular government to be elected without delay,” Vakil said while addressing party workers meet in several areas of Sopore and Rafiabad .
Vakil asserted that promises and claims made by the UT Government which included Jobs for thousands of educated youth have not yielded any results so far and today the situation is unemployment rate of J&K is at record high of 33 percent which proves the fact that promises made by Union Territory Government for the unemployed youth have proved to be a damp squib, thereby resulting in further pushing the youth to the wall.