Bureaucratic system imposed on people has failed: PC

He alleged that the unemployment is touching new heights, the apple sector is in losses, the development works have stopped, and the ruling dispensation is restricted to press statements making lofty claims while on the ground, the situation is pathetic.

“There is no sense of security. Innocent people are being killed and people at large feel unsafe. GoI must end the prevalent bureaucratic Raj and allow the popular government to be elected without delay,” Vakil said while addressing party workers meet in several areas of Sopore and Rafiabad .