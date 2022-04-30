Burglar arrested in Kupwara

Accordingly, a case FIR number 98/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Kupwara and an investigation was started.

During the course of the investigation, a special investigation police team led by IC Police Post Bazar was constituted. By using all available means, officers zeroed in on a suspect identified as Mohd Shahid Salmani son of Abdul Aziz Salmani resident of Bijnour Uttar Pradesh A/P running a barbershop at Hajaj Market Kupwara. When officers spoke to him they learned about his involvement in the commission of the crime. On his disclosure, stolen cash 1,53,880 has been recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. Further investigation of the case is going on to find out his possible involvement in other criminal cases.