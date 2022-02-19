Burglar disguising as beggar decamps with woman's golden rings in Kulgam

Srinagar, Feb 19: An unidentified burglar on Saturday decamped with two golden rings of a woman in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, a report said.
Quoting local sources, news agency KNO reported that the incident took place in Zaipora Agroo village where the thief barged into the house of Fancy Jan, wife of Mohammad Younus Rather of Zaipora Agroo with sharp-edged weapon and fled with her two golden rings.
As per the report, the woman was alone at the house when the thief disguising as a beggar entered into her house and forcibly pulled out her two golden rings and fled.
The women has reportedly suffered injuries in her fingers.