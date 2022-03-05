Burglars break into residential house in unsuccessful attempt to loot jewelry in Bandipora

Srinagar, 5 March: Burglars broke into a residential house in Tawheed Abad area of Bagh locality in north Kashmir's Bandipora district last night in an unsuccessful attempt to loot jewellery, the residents said on Saturday.
As per the residents, the incident happened when they were not present there making them suspect that the burglars had prior knowledge about their absence inside the house.
The house owner Zahoor Ahmad Shah said that an unknown number of burglars have smashed windowpane and sneaked in the single-story house adjacent on the road.
Inside the house, they have broken open all the room locks, trunks, briefcases and a locker in an apparent search for jewellery that they were trying to steal, Shah said adding they have informed the police to take cognizance of the matter.
Locals complained of a rise in burglary attempts in the area amid inaction by the authorities.