Burglars loot gold, cash in Rafiabad

The victim, Ghulam Muhammad Parray, resident of Naaribal Shalkoot Rafiabad in its complaint has claimed that armed robbers in camouflage outfits entered in their house on Friday night and decamped with gold and cash worth lakhs of rupees on gun point.

The distressed family while narrating their ordeal said that around 1 am on Friday, a group of armed robbers in camouflage outfits encircled their house. They said one of the armed men entered inside the house and claimed that they have to carry search in their house following the firing incident in the area.