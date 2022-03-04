Burglars loot gold, cash in Shopian

Srinagar, Mar 4: The burglars looted gold, cash, and several other household items from a residential house on Shopian Bypass in south Kashmir, the family said Friday.
They said that on Thursday night, the burglars looted the household items as well as gold and cash, amounting to lakhs of rupees from a residential house belonging to Zuhaib Manzoor Malik, son of Manzoor Ahmad Malik of Shopian Bypass.
The incident took place when there was no family member at home as they had gone to their relative’s house for the night.
However, soon after reaching home Friday morning, the family members found everything stolen and approached the concerned Police Station.
A case under FIR No 18 of 2022 under Section 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in this regard.