Burglars loot goods from shops in Sopore

Sopore, Dec 25: Burglars struck in Sopore town to attempt burglary in scores of shops during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Local reports said that in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday burglars taking advantage of night struck in Sopore town attempting to loot goods and other valuables from a half dozen shops at different markets of town including Iqbal market, Main Chowk, Jamia Road and Jamia Qadeem.

They said the burglars broke down locks and shutters of half a dozen shops and were successful in looting an inverter battery and electric wires from an X-ray clinic at Iqbal market.

They said the burglars also tried to break the locks of several other shops, however failed in their attempts.

The President of traders’ federation Sopore Haji Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie appealed to the Sopore police and administration to look at the case on a fast track basis and arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, a police team headed by SHO Sopore, Nisar Ahmad, visited the affected shops and registered a case and started investigation. SHO on spot directed and requested all shopkeepers of town to install CCTV cameras.