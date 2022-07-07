Burglars loot house in Bandipora village

Srinagar, July 7: Burglars on Thursday struck a residential house in Bandipora districts Bazipora village in broad daylight decamping with valuables worth lakhs, an official said.
He said the burglars entered into the house of Waseem Ahmad at Bazipora, Ajas and stole gold ornaments, cash and other household items, including other electronic gadgets.
The residents said that the burglars had entered the house through a window.
The house owners meanwhile have informed the police to take cognizance of the matter demanding that burglars be nabbed as soon as possible.