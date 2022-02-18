Burglary attempt at J&K Bank branch in Anantnag

Srinagar, Feb 18: A burglary attempt was made at the Jammu and Kashmir Branch Chittergull in Anantnag district on Thursday night, police said.
A police official said that the employees of J&K branch Chittergull on reaching the branch for daily duties spotted that the rear wall of the building had been damaged, reported news agency GNS.
It said the police officials on reaching the spot have started the investigation into the matter.
"It was an attempt to loot the branch, but burglars have failed in their attempt. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, said the police official.