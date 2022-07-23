Burglary case cracked in Budgam, 4 arrested

Srinagar, July 23: Police in Budgam have cracked a burglary case by arresting 4 accused persons involved in the commission of crime and recovered stolen property from their possession.
On 11/06/2022, Police Station Khansahib received a joint application from Syed Mohammad Iqbal shah, Ghulam Mohi Din Indrabi and Mohammad Shafi Paul, all residents of Kaitch Razgir wherein they stated that during the intervening night of 10-11th June, burglary has taken place in village Kaitch Razgir Khansahab and burglars had entered in three residential houses and had stolen gold and cash.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 85/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Khansahib and investigation into the matter was initiated.
During the course of investigation, many suspects were called for questioning by the Police and after strenuous efforts burglars from different districts who had committed the burglary were identified and arrested. They have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Shiekh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh resident of Frestibal Pampore, Bashir Ahmad Sangu son of Jan Mohammad Sangu resident of Raithan Budgam and Fareed Ahmad Khan son of Mohammad Shafi Khan resident of Kalakot Rajouri.
During the further course of investigation, the arrested burglars admitted that they had committed a burglary and later sold the stolen items to a person namely Mohammad Akbar Itoo son of Mohammad Jafar Itoo resident of Pattan who runs a Jewellery shop at Hamdaniya Colony Bemina Srinagar who was subsequently arrested.
On their disclosure, stolen property including 3 gold rings, 3 pairs Jhumkas, 1 pair ear-rings and cash amount of ₹33,450/- was also recovered from their possession.
Investigation into the case is going on and further recoveries and arrests are expected, police said.