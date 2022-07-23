Burglary case cracked in Budgam, 4 arrested

On 11/06/2022, Police Station Khansahib received a joint application from Syed Mohammad Iqbal shah, Ghulam Mohi Din Indrabi and Mohammad Shafi Paul, all residents of Kaitch Razgir wherein they stated that during the intervening night of 10-11th June, burglary has taken place in village Kaitch Razgir Khansahab and burglars had entered in three residential houses and had stolen gold and cash.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 85/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Khansahib and investigation into the matter was initiated.