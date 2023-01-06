Burglary case solved in Budgam within 24 hours: Police

Yesterday, Police Station Chadoora received a complaint from Khurshid Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Wadipora stating there in that during the intervening night, some unknown burglars have stolen a generator from his house.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 04/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Chadoora and investigation was initiated.