Burglary case solved in Budgam within 24 hours: Police

Srinagar, Jan 6: Police in Budgam solved a burglary case by arresting an accused person involved in commission of crime within 24 hours. Stolen property has also been recovered from his possession, a press note said.
Yesterday, Police Station Chadoora received a complaint from Khurshid Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Wadipora stating there in that during the intervening night, some unknown burglars have stolen a generator from his house.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 04/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Chadoora and investigation was initiated.
During investigation, many suspects were called for questioned and during questioning police zeroed in one suspect ,Showket Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Gani Dar resident of Brarigund Chadoora. During sustained questioning, officers learnt about his involvement in the commission of crime. Besides, he admitted his role in many other thefts, the press note said.
Stolen items worth lakhs including a Honda Generator, a Pesticide Spray Motor, a Brush Cutter,and other items were recovered on his disclosure.