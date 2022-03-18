Burglary case solved, two goldsmiths held for buying stolen property from juvenile: Budgam Police

As per police, a written complaint was received by Police Post Soibugh from a lady Tasleema Banoo wife of Mushtaq Ahmed Sofi resident of Hanjikpora Soibugh wherein she stated that some unknown person/persons have stolen her golden ornaments from her home.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 71/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Budgam and investigation was started.