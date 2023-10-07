Burglary cases cracked in Awantipora, accused arrested

Police Station Awantipora received written applications from Irshad Ahmad Mir and Manzoor Ahmad Kuchay resident of Barsoo Awantipora, stating therein that some unknown burglars have stolen cash from their CSC Centres located at village Chandrigam and Barsoo. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law were registered in Police Station Awantipora and investigation was set into motion. During the course of investigation, efforts were put forth by the SHO PS Awantipora under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora Mumtaz Ali Bhatti including detailed inspection of scene of crime, analysis of CCTV footage etc. Subsequently, one accused person identified as Rameez Ahmad Naik resident of Bhan Kulgam was arrested who confessed his involvement in the commission of crime. On his disclosure, stolen cash of Rupees 150000 was recovered from his possession during further course of investigation.

“Community members have lauded the efforts of police for cracking/solving the cases. Our consistent actions shall assure community members that Police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in any kind of criminal activities,” police said.