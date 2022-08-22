Burglary cases cracked in Baramulla

Srinagar: Police in Baramulla solved two burglary cases by arresting 4 accused persons involved in the commission of crimes and recovered stolen property worth lakhs from their possession.

During the investigation of case FIR No. 240/2022 of Police Station Pattan in which household items were taken away by the burglars at Bhat Colony Mirgund Pattan.

The investigating officers led by In-charge Police Post Mirgund, after strenuous efforts arrested three burglars identified as Aijaz Ahmad Malla son of Gh Mohd Malla, Syed Ubaid Shah son of Syed Mustafa Shah and Zaffar Hussain Wani son of Nisar Ahmad Wani, all residents of Yakhmanpora Pattan.

On their disclosure stolen property including copper utensils, shoes, gold ring and cash were recovered.