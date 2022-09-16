Business Fest held at KU’s North Campus

Srinagar: The Department of Management Studies at the Kashmir University’s North Campus organised a two-day event under the banner of “Harud Fest 2022.”
Director North Campus Prof Bashir A Ganai inaugurated the Business Fest that offered a platform to students to showcase their talent by exhibiting their entrepreneurial skills.
Addressing the participants, Prof Ganai congratulated the organising committee for holding the event. He also assured his full support to the Department of Management Studies in its future academic endeavours.
The inaugural session was attended by coordinators, faculty members and students of various departments, besides students from several adjoining colleges as well.