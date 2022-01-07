Business potential of J&K wasn't fully realized before Aug 2019: LG Sinha in Dubai

LG Sinha made the remarks in his address at the signing of MoUs between J&K government and various big business houses at the Dubai Expo-2021 on Thursday.

"J&K has created an inclusive cultural ecosystem for the country. From the business point of view, it has the capability to provide opportunities to industries to compete, connect and collaborate with its readily available abundant resources. Many in this room may be aware that business potential of J&K wasn't fully realized before August, 2019," LG Sinha said.

On August 5, 2019, the Government of India abrogated the special status of the erstwhile J&K state under Article 370 and Article 35-A and bifurcated it into Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.