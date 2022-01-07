Business potential of J&K wasn't fully realized before Aug 2019: LG Sinha in Dubai

Srinagar Jan 7: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has said that the "business potential of Jammu and Kashmir was not fully realized before August (5), 2019" saying the union territory has "capability to provide opportunities to industries to compete, connect and collaborate with its readily available abundant resources".
LG Sinha made the remarks in his address at the signing of MoUs between J&K government and various big business houses at the Dubai Expo-2021 on Thursday.
"J&K has created an inclusive cultural ecosystem for the country. From the business point of view, it has the capability to provide opportunities to industries to compete, connect and collaborate with its readily available abundant resources. Many in this room may be aware that business potential of J&K wasn't fully realized before August, 2019," LG Sinha said.
On August 5, 2019, the Government of India abrogated the special status of the erstwhile J&K state under Article 370 and Article 35-A and bifurcated it into Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.
On the occasion, LG Sinha further said that "bonding between India and UAE has matured enough over the years to become enduring global partners in the 21st century".
"In a bid to serve the common interests of peoples of both the countries and create more opportunities for growth and progress, we are setting up small and medium enterprises, educational institutions, space and technology health and closely working in horticulture sector too, " he said.
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 2nd visit to UAE in 2018 and his various meetings in Dubai, "gave further impetus to our engagements".
"I'm happy to note large Indian community living in UAE is playing significant role in economic development Of UAE amd many NRIs have immensely contributed to various sectors".