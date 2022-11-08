Business tycoons, educationists grace inauguration of Arise International Academy

Srinagar, Nov 8: Business tycoons and famous educationists graced the inaugural ceremony of Arise International Academy Srinagar here.
Dr. Naveed Shah, Head of the Department, Chest Disease Hospital, renowned Pulmonologist of the Valley, was the chief guest.
Mohammad Sidiq Beigh, a noted businessman of Kashmir Valley, was the guest of honor and Mohammad Ismail Beigh, patron of Arise International Academy, Srinagar, a successful entrepreneur graced the occasion.
A galaxy of business tycoons and famous educationists of the Kashmir Valley were also present at the venue. The school is all set to welcome students from toddlers to Class-VI for academic session 2023 – 2024. “With the blessings of the Almighty and good wishes of all we begin our journey in pursuit of quality education and follow our school motto `virtue conquers all’,” said Principal Arise International Academy.