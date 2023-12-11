Business unit sealed in Baramulla area for allegedly selling defective geysers

Baramulla, Dec 11: The aggrieved residents in Hygam area of Baramulla district staged protest on Srinagar – Baramulla highway Monday alleging they were duped by a trader by selling “faulty” geysers.

The complainants said that a business outlet in the area recently announced sale of geysers on 75 percent discount and assured the products durability.

The residents however alleged that the geysers turned faulty prompting them to protest against the alleged cheating.

Following the protest, the Tehsildar Khoie, Zeeshan Khurshid, rushed to the spot and assured prompt action against the outlet.

Later the outlet was sealed by the Tehsildar till the investigation was completed. While urging the protesting people not to harass common people by stopping the vehicular movement, he said the best thing is to approach the legal authority instead of taking law in own hands.

“Whenever, there is an issue of such nature, the people should approach the competent authority instead of staging protest,” urged the Tehsildar Khoie.