Cab service for Bangus Valley started

Kupwara, June 24: To boost tourism in Bangus valley local cab owners in north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District have started a cab service which will run on all days from Handwara to the pristine Bangus valley.
The service will run via Mawer route and each passenger has to pay Rs 300 for pick and drop. “Those interested to visit Bangus valley can reach Kohinoor Sumo Stand located at New Bus Stand Handwara from where they can board a cab for Bangus,” Chairman Kohinoor Sumo Stand Ghulam Mohammad said.
“Earlier people would hesitate to visit Bangus due to lack of public transport facility but now with the cab service in place, tourists from different areas are expected to visit Bangus in good numbers,” he added.
Ghulam Mohammad said that as of now only few cabs leave for Bangus from Handwara but once people come across the service, the number will increase manifold. “The cab service will run up to October provided the weather conditions remain favourable,” he added.
Locals of the Mawer area are extremely happy with the cab service. “The cab service will certainly increase the flow of tourists which will pave the way for local youth to earn their livelihood,” a local told Greater Kashmir.
“It was a long demand from the people of Mawer and ultimately it got fulfilled with the active support of civil administration, Police and Army,” he added.
The locals have hailed the efforts of authorities for fully macadamizing the road up to Bangus. Bangus is approximately 50 kms away from Handwara via the Mawer route.
Meanwhile an official said that those intending to visit Bangus for a day need not to seek permission from anywhere but if someone wants to stay at Bangus for night, he needs to take permission from Army camp located at Bagathpora, Handwara.