Cab service for Bangus Valley started

The service will run via Mawer route and each passenger has to pay Rs 300 for pick and drop. “Those interested to visit Bangus valley can reach Kohinoor Sumo Stand located at New Bus Stand Handwara from where they can board a cab for Bangus,” Chairman Kohinoor Sumo Stand Ghulam Mohammad said.

“Earlier people would hesitate to visit Bangus due to lack of public transport facility but now with the cab service in place, tourists from different areas are expected to visit Bangus in good numbers,” he added.