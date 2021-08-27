CAF India CEO calls on Lt Governor

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of CAF India and its outreach effort to distribute ration and hygiene kits to 300 families from vulnerable section of society in Srinagar and its outskirts.

“Given the nature of this unprecedented health crisis, we all need to work together. Civil Society Organisations such as CAF are playing a vital role in overcoming the crisis. Together we can prevent catastrophic toll on health and wellbeing of people and beat Covid-19 pandemic,” Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also expressed his good wishes for the future endeavours of CAF India.

Batra expressed her support to the government of J&K in its fight against Covid pandemic and assured CAF India’s contribution to further complement the efforts of the healthcare sector.

“The non-profit sector has played a crucial role in supporting hospitals and their frontline workers, but more needs to be done. We hope that this contribution can make a difference and help the brave frontline workers and people of Jammu and Kashmir fight the pandemic,” Batra added.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the organisation is providing medical consumables to government hospitals, PHCs and Municipal Corporation, which includes hand sanitizers, masks, face shields, gloves, PPE, infrared thermometers, thermoguns, oxymeters, oxygen Concentrators etc.